National Bank Financial Weighs in on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2019 Earnings (SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter.

