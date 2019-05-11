National Bank Financial Lowers NFI Group (NFI) Price Target to C$41.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.71. 263,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$28.47 and a 12 month high of C$57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$875.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$864.01 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group will post 2.63000016814623 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$474,271.20.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

