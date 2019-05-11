Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €212.10 ($246.63).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

