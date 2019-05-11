Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $148.43 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $105.89 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $7,700,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,092 shares of company stock valued at $21,478,871. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

