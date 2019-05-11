Mosaic (MOS) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,097,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,820. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $143,363,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,243,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,744,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

