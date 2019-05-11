Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Veritiv by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Veritiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Veritiv by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Veritiv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

