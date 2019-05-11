Monro Inc (MNRO) Stake Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,684.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $81.17 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

WARNING: “Monro Inc (MNRO) Stake Decreased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/monro-inc-mnro-stake-decreased-by-stephens-investment-management-group-llc.html.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.