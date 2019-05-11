Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,479 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

