Mobile Tornado Group (MBT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 99,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.84 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.58.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

