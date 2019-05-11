Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 715.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 55,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-stake-in-washington-real-estate-investment-trust-wre.html.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.