Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$19.28 on Thursday.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

