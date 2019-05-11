Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONA. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONA stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $360.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

SONA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

