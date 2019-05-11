MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM China in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.86 on Friday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

