Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 46.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $27.02 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00012249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.02784159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00086920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 75,545,371 coins and its circulating supply is 71,216,516 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

