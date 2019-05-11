Metadium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341,959.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $341,959.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bytex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

