Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Announces Earnings Results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MACK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,114. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lp 22Nw bought 30,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $172,530.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jfl Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $219,567.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 184,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

