Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) Announces Earnings Results

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MACK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,114. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.
