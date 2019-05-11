Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.95 ($117.38).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €96.52 ($112.23) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.