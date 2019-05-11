Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.95 ($117.38).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €96.52 ($112.23) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

