Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $363,000 in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 589,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,258,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,607,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,238 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

APC opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

