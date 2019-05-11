Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.19.

NASDAQ:MNLO remained flat at $$6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,311. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.38.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.