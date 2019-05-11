MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

