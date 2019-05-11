Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,101,000 after acquiring an additional 312,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,530 shares of company stock worth $93,705,711 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $257.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

