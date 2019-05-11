MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,694,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,787,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in MasTec by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,257,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,002,000 after acquiring an additional 437,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $51.27 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

