Masonite International (DOOR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. Masonite International has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.46 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

