Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.12. 2,399,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,671. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Peter C. Hearn sold 2,562 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $237,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,452.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,907. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,751,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

