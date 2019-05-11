Markel Corp Buys 94,000 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $29,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1,186.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 667.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

