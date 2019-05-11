Marina Biotech (MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million.
MRNA stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 535,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,292. Marina Biotech has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $29.79.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Marina Biotech from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marina Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Marina Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.
About Marina Biotech
Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.
