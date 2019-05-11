Mallinckrodt (MNK) Shares Gap Up to $17.01

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $17.01. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 42743 shares traded.

MNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/mallinckrodt-mnk-shares-gap-up-to-17-01.html.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.