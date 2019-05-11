Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MX. Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

