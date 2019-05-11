Magna International (MGA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Magna International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Magna International stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 165,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Magna International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 126,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

