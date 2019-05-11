Macquarie Upgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 6,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $363,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $6,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,283,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,457,000 after acquiring an additional 210,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,334,000 after acquiring an additional 77,804 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.