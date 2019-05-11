Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU) Stake Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGU. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

