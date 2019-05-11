MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 495.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $32,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,151.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,492 shares of company stock worth $186,622 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

