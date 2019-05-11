Mack Cali Realty (CLI) & Klepierre (KLPEF) Head-To-Head Survey

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klepierre has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.3% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Klepierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 3.90 $84.11 million $1.83 12.52 Klepierre $1.32 billion 8.56 $990.74 million N/A N/A

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Klepierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty 53.15% 15.99% 5.52% Klepierre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mack Cali Realty and Klepierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 4 2 0 2.14 Klepierre 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Klepierre.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Klepierre does not pay a dividend. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Klepierre on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.