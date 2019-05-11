Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

