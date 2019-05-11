Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 15,360 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,801.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,592 shares of company stock valued at $29,395,319 in the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

