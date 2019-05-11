Livent (LTHM) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 5,227,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,032. Livent has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

