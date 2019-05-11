Lisa T. Su Sells 250,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,176,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.37.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $20,071,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27,938.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $6,467,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
