Lisa T. Su Sells 250,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,176,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $20,071,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27,938.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $6,467,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

