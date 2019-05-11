Lightpaycoin (LPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201,070.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Lightpaycoin has a total market capitalization of $201,070.00 and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00294125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00872415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00137811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

