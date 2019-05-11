Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Holdings Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $93,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

FWONK stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Holdings Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/liberty-media-formula-one-series-c-fwonk-holdings-boosted-by-twin-capital-management-inc.html.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.