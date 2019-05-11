Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after buying an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after buying an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,142,000 after buying an additional 3,648,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after buying an additional 2,178,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

