Legg Mason (LM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Legg Mason to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

