Legg Mason (LM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Legg Mason to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.
About Legg Mason
Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.