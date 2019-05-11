Lear Co. (LEA) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 11,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,861,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after buying an additional 1,659,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,772,000 after buying an additional 1,360,164 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA opened at $140.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

