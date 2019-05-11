Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Trading Down 11.1%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 1,134,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and a PE ratio of -17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

