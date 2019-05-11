Lannett (LCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Lannett stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 1,988,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,138. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.40. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lannett will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,978.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,096,054 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,969.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $346,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 337,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,091 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

