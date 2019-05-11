Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

KLIC opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,277 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $21,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 891,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.