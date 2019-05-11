Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

KRYS traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 102,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,047. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 43.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $518.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,226,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

