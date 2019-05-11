Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0095

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,639.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,318,041 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

