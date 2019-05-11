KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported solid fiscal Q3 results driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. The growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerate customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market and introduction of EUV and non-EUV projects at 7 NM in mask shops are driving the demand for the company’s wafer and mask inspection products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry which poses serious threat to its shipments. Further, softness in China remains a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA-Tencor has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,294 shares of company stock worth $1,282,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,452,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 594,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

