Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 571,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.37. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

