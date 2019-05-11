Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.
NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 571,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.37. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/kindred-biosciences-kin-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.