Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/keysight-technologies-inc-keys-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.